Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,738 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

