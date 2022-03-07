Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.71.
In other Northrim BanCorp news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRIM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.