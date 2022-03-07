Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRIM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.