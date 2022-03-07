NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.80. 439,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,655. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.43.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

