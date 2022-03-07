NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $137.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $124.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.52. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,407 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 202,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NV5 Global by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,283,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

