Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a 1-year low of $152.51 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.93.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

