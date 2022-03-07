Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.34

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 159606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Get Olaplex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.