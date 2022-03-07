Olaplex (OLPX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Olaplex to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,567,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $4,827,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $4,664,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

