Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Update

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ONCY stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
