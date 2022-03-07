Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday.

TSE ONC traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,405. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.59 and a 52-week high of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 19.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.36.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

