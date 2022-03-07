One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of One Liberty Properties worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $634.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

