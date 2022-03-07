Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ORGO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

ORGO stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

