Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Orion Group in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ORN opened at $2.19 on Monday. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of -31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 209,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.