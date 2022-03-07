OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of OSIS opened at $81.74 on Monday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.38.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

