Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.82

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.82 and last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 140822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 3.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

