Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,472,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,652,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxbridge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OXAC remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.