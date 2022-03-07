OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 658.0 days.

OZ Minerals stock remained flat at $$19.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. OZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

OZMLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

