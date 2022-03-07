Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Holdings Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 221.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 390,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of CALF opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.