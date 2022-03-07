Pacifica Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Denison Mines by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

