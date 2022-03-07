Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

RWX stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

