Pacifico Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th (NASDAQ:PAFOU)

Pacifico Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. Pacifico Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ PAFOU opened at $10.19 on Monday. Pacifico Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAFOU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $63,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000.

