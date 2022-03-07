Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

