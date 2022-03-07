Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Palomar worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Palomar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $465,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,194,995. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.12.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Palomar’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

