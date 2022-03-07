Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,324 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Pan American Silver worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 30.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 196,796 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $26.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

