Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,851 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,892 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Par Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Par Pacific by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Par Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $12.07. 22,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,380. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

