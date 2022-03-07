Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 65,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 325,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.67 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paramount Gold Nevada (Get Rating)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.