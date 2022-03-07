Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,792 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at $13,036,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 1,494.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,507 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,551 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

