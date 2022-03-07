Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.06.

POU opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. The company has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.39. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.32 and a 12-month high of C$29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,390.59. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,268 shares of company stock worth $1,738,868.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

