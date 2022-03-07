Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLC. TD Securities upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.06.

PLC traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.37. 78,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.25. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$29.08 and a 1-year high of C$42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.20.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.8925082 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

