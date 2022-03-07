ParkinGo Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $2,016.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,423.87 or 0.99854711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00073116 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002084 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012767 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

