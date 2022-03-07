Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PKIUF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

PKIUF traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.20. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. Parkland has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

