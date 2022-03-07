Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 427.5% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 394.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $58.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.