Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,887,000 after buying an additional 1,148,292 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 627,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $142.65 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $137.70 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66.

