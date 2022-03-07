Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

KMX stock opened at $103.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

