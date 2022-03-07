Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 653,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 91,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 113,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 149,208 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $673.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

