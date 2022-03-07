Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,280 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after acquiring an additional 548,071 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after buying an additional 369,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.