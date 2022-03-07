PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $6.30 on Monday, reaching $93.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,473,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107,477. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

