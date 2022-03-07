PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.30

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 53119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.54.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.53) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PBF Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 337,357 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

