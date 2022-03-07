PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.30

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 53119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.54.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PBF Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 337,357 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
