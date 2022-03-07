PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $693.75 Million

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) to report $693.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $768.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $286.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

PDCE stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,203,010. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.