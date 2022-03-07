PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $72.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.33.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $71.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 212.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.