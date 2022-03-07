Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $136.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. Macquarie cut their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $203,575 in the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.23. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

