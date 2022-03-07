Pendle (PENDLE) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $15.77 million and approximately $890,236.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.81 or 0.06529774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.10 or 0.99925587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

