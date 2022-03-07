Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $56.57. 1,421,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

