Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.77 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.14.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE PNR traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. 1,421,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,041. Pentair has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.