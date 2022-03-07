Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,041. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pentair has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.