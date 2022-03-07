Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP David C. Czeszewski Sells 16,320 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.50. 882,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,062. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $721.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 158,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

