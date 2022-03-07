PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Raymond James

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of PETQ opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.68 million, a PE ratio of -49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,083 shares of company stock worth $363,220 over the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

