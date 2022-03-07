Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $48.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.