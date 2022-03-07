Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

