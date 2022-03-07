Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $119.04 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $119.04 million and $1.84 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,805.83 or 0.99958930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00074229 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.00272338 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

