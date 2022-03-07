Phantomx Trading 24.7% Higher This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 65.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $41,031.01 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00223595 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011284 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002991 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00033496 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

